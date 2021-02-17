TCF National Bank Sells 3,950 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

TCF National Bank lessened its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $32,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

DHI has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,294 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $78.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $84.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.93.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.