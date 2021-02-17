TCF National Bank Sells 3,950 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

TCF National Bank lessened its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $32,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DHI has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.
Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $78.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $84.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.93.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.
Read More: How to track put option volume
Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.