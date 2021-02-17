Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $31.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average of $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $34.10.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,170.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,100 shares of company stock worth $11,069,269 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

