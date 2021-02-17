Teton Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,000 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of A10 Networks worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.78 million, a P/E ratio of 71.08 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.33.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $62.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $30,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 135,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,140.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 10,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $87,765.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,111 shares in the company, valued at $919,734.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,889 shares of company stock worth $142,545 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATEN shares. TheStreet raised A10 Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Sidoti lifted their price target on A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

