Teton Advisors Inc. Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,680 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lydall were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lydall in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,105,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Lydall by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 153,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 108,235 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lydall in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lydall during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,640,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lydall by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,112,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,408,000 after acquiring an additional 73,218 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of Lydall stock opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 3.06. Lydall, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.91.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

