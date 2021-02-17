Teton Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,970,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703,779 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 42.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,917,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,761 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 88.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 784,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 367,993 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 139.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 601,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 350,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTEN. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.04 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The business’s revenue was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

