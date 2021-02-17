Teton Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.72% of Communications Systems worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Communications Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 312,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in Communications Systems by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 68,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Communications Systems by 11.3% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 37,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Communications Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 754,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JCS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Communications Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Communications Systems in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of JCS opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. Communications Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $54.06 million, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48.

Communications Systems Profile

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products and services for broadband networks in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Transition Networks, JDL Technologies, and Net2Edge.

