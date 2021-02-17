The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTER opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32. The Alkaline Water has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.60.

WTER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Alkaline Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of The Alkaline Water in a report on Monday, January 4th.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

