The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $4.25 Per Share

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Allstate in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $4.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Allstate’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.60 EPS.

ALL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

Shares of ALL opened at $103.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Allstate has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.50 and its 200-day moving average is $99.39.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 1,649.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 98,912 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in The Allstate by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Allstate by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,294,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,356,000 after acquiring an additional 421,437 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Allstate by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

