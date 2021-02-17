The Independent Investment Trust PLC (IIT.L) (LON:IIT) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 5 Per Share

The Independent Investment Trust PLC (IIT.L) (LON:IIT) declared a dividend on Friday, January 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from The Independent Investment Trust PLC (IIT.L)’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON IIT opened at GBX 531.52 ($6.94) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £284.87 million and a P/E ratio of -42.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 528.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 480.79. The Independent Investment Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 264 ($3.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 600 ($7.84).

About The Independent Investment Trust PLC (IIT.L)

The Independent Investment Trust PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The Independent Investment Trust PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

