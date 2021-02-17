The Independent Investment Trust PLC (IIT.L) (LON:IIT) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 5 Per Share

The Independent Investment Trust PLC (IIT.L) (LON:IIT) declared a dividend on Friday, January 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from The Independent Investment Trust PLC (IIT.L)’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON IIT opened at GBX 531.52 ($6.94) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £284.87 million and a P/E ratio of -42.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 528.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 480.79. The Independent Investment Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 264 ($3.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 600 ($7.84).
About The Independent Investment Trust PLC (IIT.L)
