The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note issued on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.43.

KHC stock opened at $35.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of -88.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average is $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $36.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

