The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Manitowoc in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Manitowoc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

MTW opened at $15.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $525.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.13. The Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $16.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Manitowoc by 52,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in The Manitowoc by 247.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

