The Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) Given New $0.55 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

The Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $0.20 to $0.55 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of The Supreme Cannabis stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14. The Supreme Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.48.
About The Supreme Cannabis
See Also: Back-End Load
Receive News & Ratings for The Supreme Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Supreme Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.