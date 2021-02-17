The Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) Given New $0.55 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

The Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $0.20 to $0.55 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of The Supreme Cannabis stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14. The Supreme Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.48.

About The Supreme Cannabis

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis products in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

