Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from $75.00 to $91.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Toromont Industries from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Toromont Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Toromont Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.43.

OTCMKTS:TMTNF opened at $72.21 on Tuesday. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $74.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.17.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

