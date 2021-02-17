Tortoise Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MSG Networks by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in MSG Networks by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in MSG Networks by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in MSG Networks by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSGN stock opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77. MSG Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $18.56. The company has a market cap of $896.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.30.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The business had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

