Tortoise Investment Management LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.