Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,123 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,206% compared to the average daily volume of 86 put options.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RCM Technologies stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of RCM Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

RCMT opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. RCM Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $62.16 million, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.87.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.