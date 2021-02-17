Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 62,097 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 8,501% compared to the average daily volume of 722 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 526.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACTG stock opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $387.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17. Acacia Research has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

