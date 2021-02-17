Truist Securiti Weighs in on First American Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First American Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First American Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of FAF opened at $56.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.13. First American Financial has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 45.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 39,783 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,370,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 319,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,291,000 after buying an additional 22,803 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 42.6% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 436,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,215,000 after buying an additional 130,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 44,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

