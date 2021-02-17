Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $95.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Twitter traded as high as $73.94 and last traded at $73.77, with a volume of 141205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.90.

TWTR has been the topic of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.99.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $3,690,362.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,460 shares of company stock worth $14,918,537. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 388.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,949 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,858,000 after acquiring an additional 85,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.49 and its 200 day moving average is $46.62.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

