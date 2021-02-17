Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $95.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Twitter traded as high as $73.94 and last traded at $73.77, with a volume of 141205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.90.
TWTR has been the topic of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.99.
In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $3,690,362.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,460 shares of company stock worth $14,918,537. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.49 and its 200 day moving average is $46.62.
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.
About Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.
Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders
Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.