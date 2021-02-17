Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,637,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,546,000 after buying an additional 48,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens upgraded Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $65.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.05.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

