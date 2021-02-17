Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of BND opened at $86.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.85. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

