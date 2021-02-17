VelocityShares 3x Long Gold ETN Linked to the S&P GSCI Gold Index ER (NYSEARCA:UGLD) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2021

Shares of VelocityShares 3x Long Gold ETN Linked to the S&P GSCI Gold Index ER (NYSEARCA:UGLD) rose 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $202.50 and last traded at $201.36. Approximately 133,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 186,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.64.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.36.

