Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Holdings Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,144,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 265,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Verisk Analytics worth $2,728,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.77.

VRSK stock opened at $188.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.37, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.