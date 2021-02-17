Vonage (VG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Vonage to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vonage stock opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. Vonage has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.23, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.82.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

In other news, insider Vinod Lala sold 37,500 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,913.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,367,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 462,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,500 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

