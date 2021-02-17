Vonage (VG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Vonage to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Vonage stock opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. Vonage has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.23, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.82.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.
Vonage Company Profile
Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.
