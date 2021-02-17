Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the January 14th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have weighed in on VYGR. Raymond James downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voyager Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

VYGR stock opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $274.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.80.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,360.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,069.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $90,018.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

