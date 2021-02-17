Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

NYSE:EMD opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $15.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

