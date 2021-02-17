Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.
Shares of WIW opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
