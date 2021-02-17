Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of WIW opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

