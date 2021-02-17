Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.
Shares of MNP stock opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69.
About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund
