Wizard Entertainment (OTCMKTS:WIZD) Shares Down 12.1%

Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZD) shares traded down 12.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. 3,072 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 1,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.03.

Wizard Entertainment (OTCMKTS:WIZD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter.

Wizard Entertainment, Inc produces pop culture live multimedia conventions in the United States. Its live multimedia conventions offer a social networking and entertainment venue for enthusiasts of movies, TV shows, video games, technology, toys, social networking/gaming, comic books, anime, and graphic novels.

