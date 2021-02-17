Wizard Entertainment (OTCMKTS:WIZD) Shares Down 12.1%

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2021

Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZD) shares traded down 12.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. 3,072 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 1,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.03.

Wizard Entertainment (OTCMKTS:WIZD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter.

Wizard Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WIZD)

Wizard Entertainment, Inc produces pop culture live multimedia conventions in the United States. Its live multimedia conventions offer a social networking and entertainment venue for enthusiasts of movies, TV shows, video games, technology, toys, social networking/gaming, comic books, anime, and graphic novels.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Wizard Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizard Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit