XMax (XMX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8.09 Million

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One XMax token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XMax has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. XMax has a market capitalization of $8.89 million and $8.09 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XMax alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00062801 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.81 or 0.00886959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00046929 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.05 or 0.04934287 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00024666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00015902 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00032263 BTC.

XMax Token Profile

XMax (XMX) is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,219,282,412 tokens. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

Buying and Selling XMax

XMax can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.