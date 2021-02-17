Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.35% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Zynga’s fourth-quarter 2020 results benefited from strength in live services as well as benefits from the acquisitions of Peak and Rollic. In particular, contributions from the Social Slots portfolio, Words With Friends, CSR2, Empires & Puzzles and the Casual Cards portfolio drove top-line growth. Contributions from forever franchises and the newly added Toon Blast and Toy Blast aided online revenue growth. Further, uptick in player engagement from newly launched Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells was a major positive. Moreover, strong demand in the holiday season and first full-quarter contributions from Rollic’s hyper-casual portfolio boosted advertising revenues. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, stiff competition from the likes of EA, Activision Blizzard and Take Two Interactive is an overhang.”

ZNGA has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zynga currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $11.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32. Zynga has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $12.27.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $9,790,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,541,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,088,524.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,726,575 shares of company stock valued at $27,498,970. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Zynga by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 341,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Zynga by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Zynga by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 75,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Zynga by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Zynga by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

