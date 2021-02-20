-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.13). Covanta posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVA. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE:CVA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.28. 2,991,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,775. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.48. Covanta has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVA. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Covanta by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,057 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after buying an additional 614,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Covanta by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,332,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,407,000 after buying an additional 492,283 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Covanta by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 768,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after buying an additional 470,110 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Covanta by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,686,000 after buying an additional 342,581 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Covanta by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 793,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 323,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

