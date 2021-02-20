$0.33 EPS Expected for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. First Bank posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Bank.
First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.27%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 310.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in First Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:FRBA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 46,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. First Bank has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.91.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.
About First Bank
First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.
Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bank (FRBA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.