$0.33 EPS Expected for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. First Bank posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.27%.

FRBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 310.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in First Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRBA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 46,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. First Bank has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

