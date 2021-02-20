$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.41. Alpine Income Property Trust reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 335,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 97,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.59. The stock had a trading volume of 51,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,310. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average is $15.30. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $20.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

