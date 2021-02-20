$0.40 EPS Expected for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) to post $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Plymouth Industrial REIT.

PLYM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,389.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 53.3% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 555.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $15.26. 162,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.96. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

