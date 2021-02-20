$0.60 EPS Expected for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will report $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. German American Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $50,367.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 526.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 14.5% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GABC traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.77. 48,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,534. German American Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $974.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

