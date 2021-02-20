$1.74 EPS Expected for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79. IDEXX Laboratories posted earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $7.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.73 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.40.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $544.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.80, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $502.12 and its 200 day moving average is $440.95. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $573.99.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total transaction of $7,450,028.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,898 shares of company stock worth $21,453,941 in the last ninety days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

