$2.55 Billion in Sales Expected for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will report sales of $2.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors posted sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year sales of $10.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.57 billion to $11.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NXP Semiconductors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.52.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $1,576,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,820,905.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total value of $526,157.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,611 shares of company stock valued at $13,552,135 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,858 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI traded up $5.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $191.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,193,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,340. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $200.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -361.49, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.