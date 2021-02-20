Analysts Set Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) Price Target at C$17.10

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.10.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC downgraded Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 609,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,304. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of C$3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30. Centerra Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$5.52 and a one year high of C$19.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.46.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

