Analysts Set Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) Price Target at C$17.10

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2021

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.10.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC downgraded Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 609,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,304. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of C$3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30. Centerra Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$5.52 and a one year high of C$19.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.46.

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Analyst Recommendations for Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG)

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit