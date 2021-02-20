Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Arista Networks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $351.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $235.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $306.90.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $310.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $310.58 and its 200 day moving average is $256.63. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $326.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.26, for a total value of $447,994.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,497 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,745.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $722,438.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,648.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,530 shares of company stock valued at $78,578,121. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

