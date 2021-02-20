Arrow Financial Corp Has $440,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,986 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 649,041 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,954,000 after purchasing an additional 65,380 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 830,858 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,303,000 after purchasing an additional 67,101 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 24,919 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,575,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.32.

COP opened at $48.42 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $59.55. The stock has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.85, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average of $38.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

