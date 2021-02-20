Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Posts Earnings Results

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%.

ASPN stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.77. 1,234,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,773. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.65 million, a PE ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 1.75. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 73,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $1,066,713.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASPN. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

