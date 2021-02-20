Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Price Hits $1.74 on Major Exchanges

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 29.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 41.2% against the U.S. dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $18.46 million and $101,719.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be purchased for about $1.74 or 0.00003084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.40 or 0.00466609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00067903 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00060152 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.30 or 0.00779974 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00040359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006468 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00091647 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.