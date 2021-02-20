Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $430,000.00

Brokerages expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to announce $430,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the highest is $680,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics posted sales of $310,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 million to $1.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.85 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Autolus Therapeutics.

AUTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,672,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after buying an additional 107,082 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 782,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 320,859 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 75,626 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $7.15. 1,463,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $17.19.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

