Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $21.92 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $21,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.06. 3,120,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,955,814. The stock has a market cap of $140.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

