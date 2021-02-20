Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $28,700.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011355 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $356.23 or 0.00631434 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

