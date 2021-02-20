Blockpass Trading 19.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Blockpass has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $2,473.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blockpass token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00059852 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $435.81 or 0.00770315 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00040667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00056747 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00040946 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00017885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.78 or 0.04639436 BTC.

Blockpass Token Profile

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.