Bp Plc Has $20.19 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bp Plc lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,766 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,088.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,893.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,691.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

