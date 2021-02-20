Bp Plc Sells 20,154 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bp Plc lowered its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,154 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after buying an additional 57,751 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.78.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PNC opened at $170.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.31 and its 200 day moving average is $129.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $171.22. The stock has a market cap of $72.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

