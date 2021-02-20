Bp Plc Trims Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bp Plc lessened its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,867 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Square were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Square by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Square by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Square by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Square by 370.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total value of $20,274,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $278,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,661,301.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,373,718 shares of company stock worth $305,327,318. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $276.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.01, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SQ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $141.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $44.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.35.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

